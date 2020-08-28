99 companies, 130 restaurants, 2 shopping malls in US : Asim Bajwa rejects the allegations

On August 27, a detailed investigative report by journalist Ahmad Noorani was published on a website about Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa and his family assets.

As soon as the report was published, ‘Asim Bajwa’ and ‘Bajwa Leaks’ became a top trend on Twitter.

Journalist Ahmad Noorani alleged in his article that Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa‘s ‘expansion of the family business empire and General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa’s promotion to important positions in the army, both go hand in hand.’

In his article, Noorani accuses that Asim Bajwa’s brothers, wife and children have “99 companies in four countries, more than 130 active franchise restaurants, and 13 commercial properties, including two shopping malls in the United States.”

According to the list of assets released last month, Asim Bajwa’s immovable property is worth Rs151.433 million — two in Islamabad, two in Karachi, two in Lahore and one each in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur.

It also states that shares worth Rs3,100,000 have been bought in his wife’s name. Moreover, the documents have listed one car, the Toyota ZX 2016, worth Rs3 million.

Two bank accounts in Islamabad have Rs291,000 and Rs1,239, respectively. Lt Gen Bajwa also has a foreign currency account in Rawalpindi containing $4,149.

However, following the publication of the article, Asim Bajwa denied the allegations on Twitter, saying: “A malicious propaganda story published on an unknown site, against me and my family, is strongly rebutted.”

Previously, Asim Bajwa’s brother has also denied the accusations of the General’s involvement in family businesses.