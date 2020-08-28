River Chenab is in high flood level at Head Marala

High flood recorded in Chenab River at Head Marala near Sialkot with water inflow recorded at 293,000 cusecs, floodwater was continuously soaring in River Chenab due to ongoing heavy rains in the area, Flood Forecasting Division said.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that floodwater was continuously soaring in River Chenab due to ongoing heavy rains in Sialkot region and even in the catchments areas in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The DC said that flood situation was in control here as the district administration had been put on high alert, and it was monitoring the flood situation in district round-the-clock.

According to officials, India has released 100,000 cusecs of water from its Salal dam into Chenab which has created surged the water river in the river and created high flood level.

There is a fear of medium level flood at Head Marala point in Pakistan and Sialkot, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Gujrat districts could be affected by the floodwater, The areas of Chiniot and Jhang could also be affected by the flooding in Chenab river.