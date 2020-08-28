Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome daughter

Katy Perry is celebrating a very big week. Pop star Katy Perry and her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, became parents on Wednesday. The singer gave birth to a daughter, who is named Daisy Dove Bloom. Daisies (daisies) is also the title of a single that the singer recently released.This is Perry’s first child, and Bloom also has a 9-year-old son from a previous relationship. View this post on Instagram #Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Aug 26, 2020 at 9:31pm PDT In a tweet on Thursday, the singer, 35, opened up about welcoming her daughter Daisy Dove just days before the release of her sixth studio album.delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f*ck with mama aka #whatmakesawoman 🤹🏼🤡 #smile— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 27, 2020 Perry opened up to media this summer that it wasn’t until recently that she felt ready for motherhood. “I was really terrified of the idea two or three years ago. It was just like, I don’t know how I’m ever gonna do that. That’s crazy. I can barely take care of myself!” the songstress said.Perry and Bloom got engaged in February 2019 after years of a broken relationship.In March of this year, they released information about the singer’s pregnancy through her music video for the song Never Worn White. Shortly afterwards, the singer announced that she was expecting a little girl.“They say when you meet your wife or your soulmate or partner, whatever you call it, you think they are perfect, but it will go away quickly, doesn’t it? Well, when you meet your daughter, then you are it You have met the love of your life, “said Perry host Justin Sylvester a few days before the birth in an episode of E! on-line.According to her, she even knows what her mother will be like – funny, strict, but fair. “Yes, I like things to work, and I like to create a peaceful atmosphere. That requires matriarchy,” she explained.