Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome daughter

Katy Perry is celebrating a very big week.

Pop star Katy Perry and her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, became parents on Wednesday. The singer gave birth to a daughter, who is named Daisy Dove Bloom. Daisies (daisies) is also the title of a single that the singer recently released.

This is Perry’s first child, and Bloom also has a 9-year-old son from a previous relationship.

In a tweet on Thursday, the singer, 35, opened up about welcoming her daughter Daisy Dove just days before the release of her sixth studio album.

delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f*ck with mama aka #whatmakesawoman 🤹🏼🤡 #smile — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 27, 2020

Perry opened up to media this summer that it wasn’t until recently that she felt ready for motherhood. “I was really terrified of the idea two or three years ago. It was just like, I don’t know how I’m ever gonna do that. That’s crazy. I can barely take care of myself!” the songstress said.

Perry and Bloom got engaged in February 2019 after years of a broken relationship.

In March of this year, they released information about the singer’s pregnancy through her music video for the song Never Worn White. Shortly afterwards, the singer announced that she was expecting a little girl.

“They say when you meet your wife or your soulmate or partner, whatever you call it, you think they are perfect, but it will go away quickly, doesn’t it? Well, when you meet your daughter, then you are it You have met the love of your life, “said Perry host Justin Sylvester a few days before the birth in an episode of E! on-line.

According to her, she even knows what her mother will be like – funny, strict, but fair. “Yes, I like things to work, and I like to create a peaceful atmosphere. That requires matriarchy,” she explained.