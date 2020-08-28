Experienced Pakistan look to stop dominant England as first T20I today

MANCHESTER: After being one of the first times to resume white-ball cricket with ODIs against Ireland, England will be part of resuming T20Is as well as they take on Pakistan in a three-match series starting August 28 (today) in Old Trafford. As with the Tests before this, these games will also be played behind closed doors. Pakistan return to the scene of the first Test of their tour, where they admittedly let the game slip, and will look to make amends. Till very recently, Pakistan were in flying form in the shortest format but the fortunes in their last 10 outings have been very different. Ranked fourth and up against one of the best white-ball teams in the recent years in England, Babar Azam and co will have their task cut out.

The experience of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez along with the return of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz augurs well for the visitors, who were often found wanting in terms of experience in the first Test at Manchester. There is a good chance that Mohammad Rizwan, if preferred over former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, and young tearaway Naseem Shah also feature at some point. Only Babar, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi are the assured picks for Pakistan. The return of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz could mean that both Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf have to sit out. The management can go for Wahab and pick either of the youngsters ahead of Amir. They will also want to give Naseem a go at some point in the series. Babar’s other selection headache will be between Rizwan and Sarfaraz.

Like was the case against Ireland, England will opt for a much changed side from the Tests with captain Eoin Morgan leading the way. The hosts are likely to push Tom Banton into the firing line with James Vince absent. One expects more changes and new combinations being tried out with the England batting as even Jason Roy has been ruled out of the series due to injury. Morgan and Jonny Bairstow will be required to a majority of the heavy lifting with bat while David Williey will be tasked with leading an able attack comprising Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali. However, at Old Trafford all plans or permutations and combinations could go out of the window if rain plays havoc. With Jason Roy ruled out in the eleventh hour, Morgan will need to call up with the likes of David Malan and Joe Denly to support him in the middle order. Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan are sure shot picks and one of Tom Curran or Saqib Mahmood will be picked.

Squads:

ENGLAND: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey.

Reserves: Pat Brown, Liam Livingstone, Reece Topley.

PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.