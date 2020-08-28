England’s Roy ruled out of Pakistan T20 series

LONDON: England’s top-order batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out of the T20 series against Pakistan starting on Friday due to a left side strain. The 30-year-old Roy suffered the injury this week while preparing for the opener at Old Trafford. “He will remain with the England set-up and will commence his rehabilitation programme looking ahead to the Australia white-ball series, which starts next month at The Ageas Bowl,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement. All three T20 matches against Pakistan are at Old Trafford with the others being on Sunday and Tuesday. England then host Australia in a T20 next Friday.