Babar Azam aims to score century in T20I series against England

LAHORE: Pakistan’s limited-overs captain Babar Azam has aimed to score a century in the upcoming T20I series against England, starting from August 28th in Manchester. While talking to reporters, the 25-year-old was disappointed on his performances in Test series but he has analyzed his mistakes and will try to rectify in the upcoming Test matches. “I always try to play as well as I can. It is one of my goals to score a century in T20Is and to be honest, my aim is to score one in this series,” Babar said. “It’s disappointing that I couldn’t convert my starts into big scores but I will learn from these mistakes. I have analyzed those in order to get better in the forthcoming series,” he added. Babar was optimistic about emerging batsman Haider Ali debut, who have selected in the shorter format after his impressive performances in Pakistan Super League (PSL) and at the junior level. “He is a great talent and an outstanding player. We have tried to involve him in this group. He is playing well in nets and also in the practice matches,” he added. The world number one ranked T20I batsman was in awe of all-rounder Shadab Khan, who performed brilliantly in this year’s PSL while batting up the order. “He played outstandingly, scored runs and took wickets. We will plan and try to utilize him up the order,” Babar maintained. It must be noted that the national team has arrived in Manchester for the T20I series.