CDA chairman tenders apology over contempt of court

The CDA chairman has tendered an apology to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the case pertaining to non-shifting of animals from zoo, death of lions and contempt of court against members of Wild Life Board.

The case came up for hearing before single bench of IHC presided over by Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah Thursday.

Chairman CDA while filing reply expressed his ignorance about the matter and prayed the court to accept his unqualified apology.

In his reply he told the court he could not even think of committing contempt of court, therefore, show cause notice be withdrawn.

Suleman Akram Raja appeared on behalf of Zartaj Gul. He requested the court to give more time so that he could file detailed reply.

Chairman CDA told the court control of Marghzar zoo was shifted from board to ministry of climate change on July 6, 2020. Wild life management board shifted several animals to their shelters in the perspective of court’s orders. The board and ministry of climate change decided to hold inquiry into death of animals.

It was further said in the reply that an advisory is playing the role of wild life management board at present.

The CJ IHC remarked all come to get credit but today no one is ready to take responsibility of death of animals. The responsibility of the matter is now being shifted to low grade employees. Ministry of climate change has said it has nothing to do with this matter. We are giving what message to the world. Very bad message has gone. The food of animals was stolen in Islamabad. We have not made mention of it in the verdict that the world will think what. If animals die then case is got registered against low grade l employee.

He further observed when the matter came in the court then we were told that new board has been constituted. Later when the situation deteriorated then its said this is not the actual board. Then we were given name of new board. Prime Minister (PM) name was also mentioned therein. It will not be known to PM what is going on.

CJ IHC remarked God Almighty had not created the animals for zoo. One will feel to have remained in what miserable plight if he is kept in cage for two hours. Ashraf ul Makhlooq does not mean that we should subject voiceless to brutalities. We have to first determine who are responsible for the death of animals. We will fix responsibility when the reply to show cause notice are received from all. As to why those who are responsible for death of lion be not kept in these cages for two hours. The elite have destroyed national park.

It is evident from the matters how the country is being run. Official members are shifting the responsibility on non official members. Those whose responsibility it was they are not prepared to take this responsibility.

The animals are in agony. Arrangements be made for addressing their difficulties.

The court remarked those who have not filed their reply to show cause notice so far should file them before the next hearing. The hearing of the case was adjourned till September 25.