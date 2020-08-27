Passing out ceremony of 242 rescuers held at ESA

The Passing Out ceremony of 242 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) held at Emergency Services Academy here on Thursday. Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan was the Chief Guest of the ceremony. Besides, the Director-General Punjab Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer, AS Home Sulman Ghani, MPA Dr. Azim uddin Zahid Lakhvi, senior officers from Rescue Headquarters, Emergency Services Academy, and a large number of rescuers, their parents, family and friends attended the ceremony.

In his welcoming address, DG Rescue Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer took oath from passed out rescuers and congratulated them on the successful completion of their professional training and becoming part of the Service. He said that Rescue Service has rescued over 8.4 million victims of emergencies since its inception in October 2004. The Rescue Fire Service has also responded over 148,000 fire emergencies and saved losses worth over Rs450 billion with professional firefighting on modern lines. He said that this Emergency Services Academy is not only providing training to the rescuers of Punjab but also providing technical assistance to the other provinces through Punjab Government for replication of this lifesaving model of the Service.

Now, the Emergency Services Academy has trained over 19,000 rescuers for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Baluchistan, and Aman Foundation from Karachi since its inception. The Emergency Services Academy has become a platform of providing professional training to rescuers of all provinces of Pakistan even SAARC countries can get benefit from this training facility.