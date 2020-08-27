14th Session of Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi chaired the 14th session of the Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs at the Foreign Office on Thursday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, Moeed Yusuf; Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Andleeb Abbas; Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, along with former Foreign Secretaries, eminent academics who are members of the Council, representatives of various Ministries as well as senior officials of the Foreign Office attended the meeting.

The Council deliberated on implications of the unfolding regional and global developments, with particular reference to the Middle East.

The Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs, convened under the Chairmanship of the Foreign Minister, researches and channels independent experts’ inputs on issues and developments having a bearing on Pakistan’s foreign policy and external relations. It has held 14 Sessions to date.