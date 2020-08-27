3 major projects worth 10.9 billion signed under CPEC in 2 months: Asim Saleem Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting and Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, Asim Saleem Bajwa said that 3 major projects worth 10.9 billion signed under CPEC in 2 months with China.

In a tweet today (Thursday), Asim Bajwa said that “ The News published in daily Business Recorder on 26 August captioned “CPEC hits financial Snag?” is totally baseless and unfounded. During last 2 months, the largest single project under #CPEC, ML-1, envisaging total reform of Pakistan Railway and Kohala (1124MW)& Azad Patan (700MW) Hydel projects amounting $ 10.9$ Billions have been signed/committed, which clearly expresses the commitment shown by both Chinese&Pakistani Governments &their private sectors including Banks in both the countries.