TikTok Cheif Executive Kevin Mayer resigns due to Trump administration’s growing pressure on App

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer is stepping down three months after taking the job at the hugely popular short-form video app.

Mayer’s surprise resignation comes as the Trump administration escalates its campaign to force TikTok to cut ties with its Chinese ownership.

“We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge. “We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well.”

Mayer announced his departure in an internal email viewed by the Financial Times. TikTok’s general manager Vanessa Pappas will take over the position in the interim, according to the newspaper.