Rain water has accumulated at most places in the archeological site of Moen-Jo-Daro

Due to the rains that have been continuing for the last two days in Larkana, rain water has accumulated at most places in the archeological site of MoinjoDaro.Archaeological damage due to accumulation of water in the lower reaches of DK area and stupa in Moenjodaro has increased.

However, intermittent rains for the last two days have continued intermittently, making it difficult for the culture department staff to make arrangements for drainage,the water that accumulates in the settlements is pumped out with the help of machinery.

Culture officials visited Moen-jo-daro to assess the situation, but it has been closed to tourists for the past five months due to the archeological site of Corona.