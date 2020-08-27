Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting first child

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have are expecting their first child.

The actress took to social media and shared that the couple will be welcoming their first child in January 2021. Virat took to Twitter and wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017. The wedding in Italy was a close-knit affair with family and friends and they later hosted two lavish wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently produced web content like ‘Paatal Lok’ and ‘Bulbbul’.

However, the Indian captain is currently in the United Arab Emirates with the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad, as he gears up to lead the franchise in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The last few months have been blisful for the Indian cricketers off-the-field. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and partner Natasa Stankovic were blessed with a baby girl in July, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also announced his engagement to choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

The Indian players have been devoid of cricket action since March 2020, when they last took the field against New Zealand in their away tour. While the home series against South Africa did begin, the first match was abandoned due to rain before the series was called-off due to coronavirus outbreak.