Mehwish Hayat claps back to Indian media accusations

Famous Pakistani actress, Mehwish Hayat has reacted to allegations being levelled against her by the Indian media after she highlighted Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

On a social media website Twitter, she said, “I will not give credence to the unfounded accusations being made about me in some Indian media by issuing a statement.”

“I know exactly what their agenda is & why they’re doing this. All I will say to them is that this kind of gutter journalism will not shut me up,” she added.

Meanwhile, in another tweet Mehwish said, “I will continue to highlight their atrocities in Kashmir and to call out Bollywood for its hypocrisy. Oh BTW next time if you want to link my name with someone .. may I suggest Leonardo?

Earlier, the actress had demanded the international community to take action against India for committing atrocities against the people of occupied Kashmir.