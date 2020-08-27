Pakistan records 445 new COVID-9 cases, six deaths

Pakistan reported 445 new coronavirus cases and six deaths over the previous 24 hours, as the deadly disease continues to affect lives and health.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the number of confirmed cases have reached 294,638 across the country

There were 23,441 coronavirus tests carried out over the last twenty-four hours with 445 new confirmed cases. There are 1,076 patients under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country including 114 on ventilators.

Till now 128,877 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 96,540 in Punjab, 35,893 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,721 in Balochistan, 15,562 in Islamabad, 2,773 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,272 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,388 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,193 in Punjab, 1,249 in KP, 141 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 67 in GB and 61 in Azad Kashmir.

The infection rate in Pakistan is below two percent and the recovery rate has increased to 95 percent. 279,561 patients have recovered from the virus in the country.