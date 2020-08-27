Queen of England never ate pizza in her life: Former Chef reveals

Former royal chef Darren McGrady has revealed that the Queen never ate pizza.

He made the revelation while talking about the food of the queen and the royal family.

Darren McGrady has been the royal cook for 15 years.

McGrady said that although the queen never really liked pizza, she would never send a dish back to the kitchen. She would instead make a little note in her notebook, stating her likes and dislikes and preferences.

The 94-year-old monarch also apparently loves dark chocolate.

McGrady worked for Princess Diana and her sons until she passed away in a car accident in 1997.

“I [made] pizza all the time for William. In my second cookbook, The Royal Chef at Home, there’s a chicken tikka masala pizza [recipe] because, he loves Indian food. The pizza combined the two.”

He now lives in Texas and runs a catering business. He has also written several books on his time with the royals.