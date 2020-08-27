Former CM Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah’s son passes away

Former Chief Minister of Sindh and senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Qaim Ali Shah’s eldest son has passed away in Karachi.

According to details, Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Karachi due to a long illness.

The spokesman informed the funeral would be held on today (Thursday) at Jillani House, Khairpur.

Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah will be laid to rest at Jilani Cemetery tonight, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Manzoor Hussain Wassan expressed grief on the telephone from Syed Qaim Ali Shah and Nafisa Shah.