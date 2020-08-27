Madni Siddiqui and Kokub Iqbal win elections of PSQCA 2020

Madni Siddiqui and Kokub Iqbal won the elections of Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority 2020.Election of Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority held in Karachi yesterday.

Mr. Madni Siddiqui GM has been elected as Chairman and Mr Kokub Iqbal vice chairman National Standard Committee for a period of 3 years 2020 – 22.

Madni Siddiqui is an engineer by profession and is a lead auditor for ISO 14001 EMS and OHSAS 18001 Standards, he is also a NEBOSH IGC since 2009.

Mr. Madni headed the team that developed the standards in the field of HSE&QA for SSGC and SSGC was certified since 2004.

Mr. Madni is also a co-Opt member of Pakistan Engineering Council Human Resource Committee and member of Chairman Task force. Mr. Siddiqui thanked to all members of Pakistan standard and quality control authority who elected him for new term.

I will try with my best to prove myself as yours good decision, he said. He added that he has set his targets and will try to achieve these with the close cooperation of all members, newly elected as well last office bearers.