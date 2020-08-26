NESPAK ranked on US-based ENR Magazine Top Global Firms list

Under an unprecedented development, NESPAK under the leadership of Dr. Tahir Masood, has been ranked this year on ENR Magazine Top International /Global Construction Management/Program Management Firms list, published as part of the ENR Top International/Global Contractors feature in the August 17/24 issue of ENR, a US-based ranking magazine.

The ranking has been published in the latest issue of the magazine and communicated to the NESPAK management with a congratulatory note. NESPAK has been ranked 13 among the top 20 Non-US firms in total global construction management and program management. The feature story can be found at: https://www.enr.com/articles/49907-top-250-international-contractors-struggling-with-covid-19.

NESPAK was envisioned by its founders as an organisation free from foreign dependence and capable of delivering the highest quality in the field of engineering consultancy. It was envisaged as an institution which had to lead the consultancy market of Pakistan and compete abroad with excellence. Time has proved that NESPAK has succeeded in fulfilling its objectives to a large extent owing to the unprecedented struggle offered by its professional brigade who left no stone unturned to achieve their stated aims. At present, NESPAK is not only playing a lead role in the consultancy services for the construction of two mega hydropower projects i.e., Mohmand Dam and Diamer Basha Dam Projects but also providing engineering services in seven other countries. Till todate, NESPAK has provided consultancy services in 38 countries and has proved itself as an international player in the engineering consultancy world. The professionals of NESPAK have been putting up a good show to boost the Company’s performance in these testing times due to COVID-19 pandemic.