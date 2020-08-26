LDA cracks down on land grabbers, retrieves 25 plots

On the direction of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar, the staff of Directorate of State Management-I took action against land grabbers and retrieved 25 plots worth tens of millions of rupees on PIA Road and in Johar Town Block-N. These include two plots of five marlas and 23 plots of one kanal.

Eight plots owned by LDA on PIA Road were re-occupied by land grabbers, which were retrieved. The Directorate of Land Development-I had canceled 19 plots in Johar Town Block-N.

The LDA staff retrieved 17 of the 19 plots and demolished illegal structures on them. These plots will be included in the LDA’s Plot Bank, and will be sold through public auction to raise funds for development projects.

Meanwhile, On the instructions of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar, the staff of Town Planning Wing, along with the enforcement staff and police, conducted an operation against illegal constructions in LDA Avenue-I Scheme and completely demolished two constructions.

Commercial constructions were carried out on residential plots in Block-B of the scheme in violation of the approved building plan. It should be noted that it is illegal to carry out commercial constructions on residential plots. According to the orders of the Supreme Court and the decision of the governing body of the LDA, temporary commercialisation is not allowed in Avenue-I scheme. Commercial constructions can be done only on commercial plots.