Everything is running on ad hoc basis in Pakistan: IHC

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has remarked all is running on ad-hocism in the country. IHC bench led by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani took up for hearing case pertaining to regularization of over 700 CDA employees Wednesday.

The court directed chairman CDA to remove flaws in policy matters and file reply.

The court remarked CDA will present in this court any advertisement it gives in connection with recruitment.

The court directed Secretary board and member administration CDA to appear before it in person on next hearing and inform this court about board meeting and the consultation made therein.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked ” is there no educated person in CDA who should see small matters. CDA board is not complete as yet, therefore, they cannot approve any thing.

He further remarked all is running on adhoc basis in Pakistan. The counsel for petitioner said “our case is simple.

The court remarked it is not so easy. Your case is simple but there are many other complications. Many things in policy run contrary to CDA laws. Board has to see things related to policy but board is not complete. The court has to give decision in the perspective of law. This can go against any one. I face no difficulty in passing order of 4 sentences that the employees be regularized. When these employees are regularized then several other remaining employees who are left non regularized will come to court.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked we have to find the solution to problems..

Counsel for CDA said ” give us time. I will make consultations in this respect and inform the court on next hearing.

The court remarked ” sit with chairman CDA and tell him he should rectify the mistakes which have been committed. No decision of board can be in conflict with CDA ordinance. Sugar which was selling at Rs 70 per kilogram is now selling at the rate of Rs 110 per kilogram.

CDA counsel said our salary is Rs 15000 and we cannot meet our household expenses out of it. We are not being regularized since the years despite court’s orders. The court adjourned the hearing of the case for two months.