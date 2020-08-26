DG Rangers Sindh Major General Umar Bukhari holds high level meeting to discuss security arrangements for Muharram

KARACHI: Director General of Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, Maj- Gen Omer Ahmed Bukhari on Wednesday chaired a meeting at the Rangers headquarters, which reviewed security arrangements for Muharram.

The meeting attended by commissioner Karachi, senior officials of police, Rangers and intelligence agencies reviewed in detail the steps taken to ensure security to processions of Muharram.

On this occasion, the law enforcers urged the religious scholars belonging to all schools of thought to fully cooperate with them in order to maintain law and order in the province during Muharram.

Furthermore masses can contact Rangers on WhatsApp at 0347-9001111. “For online complaints and information, the forces can be reached on help@pakistanrangerspunjab.com