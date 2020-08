Edhi Maritime Services boat capsized in deep water near Sea View in which Faisal Edhi was also present.

According to local media news, Edhi Naval Services boat overturned in deep water near Sea View in Karachi.

The boat carrying Edhi and five others capsized into deep waters near sea view when they started rescue operation for a young man who had already drowned into the sea.

People in a nearby fishing boat rescued him, after which Faisal Edhi and others are being shifted to Ibrahim Hyderi Jetty.