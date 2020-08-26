French minister defends topless sunbathing calling it ‘precious freedom’, stop police ordering women to cover-up

On top of the virus and the sinking economy, France’s government has a new problem to worry about: defending women’s liberty of topless sunbathing.

When French police asked a few women sunbathing on a beach to cover their bodies, the French interior minister came forward to defend the rights of topless sunbathing people.

Police officers ask three women who were bathing without a shirt on Sainte Marie La Mer beach France to cover up.

Following the incident, there has been a backlash against police officers, and in support of women, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted: “Freedom is a precious commodity. It was wrong to ask women to cover their bodies.”

Vous me verrez toujours en uniforme 🙂, mais la pratique du bronzage #topless est, elle, bien autorisée à la #plage de #SainteMarielaMer.

Maladresse de deux gendarmes en sécurisation qui ont cru bien faire… 🌞

➡️ https://t.co/t8ILTevokN — Porte-parole de la Gendarmerie Nationale (@PorteparoleGN) August 25, 2020

Topless bathing is legal in France, though local authorities can impose clothing rules in specific areas. No such restrictions were in place for the beach in Sainte-Marie la Mer.

The police action also drew criticism on social media, after which the police issued an apology regarding the incident.

The interior minister said it was wrong to ask these women to cover up and that “it is good for the administration to admit its mistakes.”

Local police released a statement saying the officers were just trying to calm the mood after a vacationing family on the beach told police the topless bathers made them uncomfortable.