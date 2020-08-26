Earthquake tremors felt in various parts of Swat

Earthquake tremors were felt in the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its suburbs.

The epicenter was reported at 5.1 on the Richter scale, with the epicenter at the Hindu Kush mountain range at a depth of 120 km.

Frightened by the quake, people came out of their houses, shops, and offices and started reciting the Quantic verses.

Last week, tremors were also felt in different parts of Balochistan, including Quetta. According to the Seismological Center, the magnitude of the quake was 6.4 on the Richter scale while its epicenter was 60 km from Khuzdar.