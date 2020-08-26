Three terrorists arrested in Charsadda

Police on Wednesday conducted an operation and arrested three terrorists in Charsadda city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the suspects belonged to a proscribed outfit and were plotting terror activities during the holy month of Muharram.

Police also recovered explosive material, two IEDs and three hand grenades after their discloure. Police said the commander of banned organisation based in Afghanistan had met them on several occasions.

Earlier, in the month of June, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police had claimed to have killed four alleged terrorists during an encounter near Torkham Border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to sources, the CTD officials conducted a raid at a house in Mattani village on a tip-off about the presence of criminal elements in the area.

When the CTD personnel surrounded the terrorists, they opened indiscriminate fire on police and in the retaliatory fire, all the four terrorists were killed.