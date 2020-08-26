Gen Bajwa orders army to expedite flood relief operations in Sindh

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed to accelerate flood relief operations in Sindh.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief directed Corps Commander Karachi to step up flood relief operations to assist affected people due to recent rains in interior Sindh and Karachi.

#COAS directed karachi Corps to step up flood relief operations to assist affected people due to recent rains in interior Sindh and #Karachi. “Troops must reach out to affected population in distress and extend all necessary care”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 25, 2020

“Troops must reach out to affected population in distress and extend all necessary care,” the army chief was quoted as saying the military’s media wing.

The Pakistan Army has continued to assist the civil administration in providing relief in rain-affected areas of Karachi. The army issued a statement sayin that heavy rains had badly hit parts of Karachi.

The downpour in Kirthar range led to the overflow of Lath and Thado dam outside Karachi. The overflow from Lath dam caused flooding at Northern Bypass and Malir river bank and affected parts of Quaidabad.

It had said that more than 70 Pakistan Army and Sindh Rangers rescue and relief teams were assisting civil administration to provide relief to the affected population.