ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League A postponed

LONDON: A pathway event for the 2023 ODI World Cup has been postponed for a second time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The second event of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League A, whose winners were to play the 2022 World Cup Qualifier, had already been rescheduled from March and was due to be held between September 30 and October 10 in Malaysia. It now stands postponed once again. The teams that formed part of League A include Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu. “The ICC’s priority continues to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community,” said the ICC’s Head of Events Chris Tetley. Earlier, the World Cup League originally slated to be hosted in the USA from April 1 to 9 this year was also postponed in light of the pandemic. Last month, the ICC had shifted the 2023 World Cup from the original February-March window to October-November in order to facilitate qualifying for the event, including the ODI Super League.