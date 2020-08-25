Lori and Mossimo Giannulli are ‘terrified’ of looming prison time

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s fates have been decided.

After a federal judge sentenced the actress and her husband to two and five months behind bars, respectively, for their role in the college admissions scandal, a source tells E! News the couple and their daughters are distraught over what the future holds.

“They are terrified about going to jail,” the insider reveals, noting that the couple’s fear stems from the ongoing spread of COVID-19 within prison systems.

It’s not yet known where Lori and Mossimo will complete their time behind bars, with a second source noting, “Nothing has been decided about where they are serving. That’s up to the government to determine.”

Despite such uncertainties, E! News is told the Full House star and fashion designer have requested to serve their sentences at different times. Citing concerns over Bella Giannulli, 21, and Olivia Giannulli, 20, the first source says, “They don’t want to have any overlap and leave the girls on their own.”

“They are trying to work out a way that one of them can be in L.A. with the girls while the other is serving their sentence,” the insider explains, adding that the former University of Southern California students are “worried” about their parents and “hate to see them so upset.”

“Everyone is on edge and just trying to hold it together and stay strong,” the source shares.

Social media influencer Olivia and her older sister have said very little publicly about their parents’ legal woes, however a separate source recently told E! News that they’ve been “behind them every step of the way.”

“The family is staying strong and positive and looking forward to putting this behind them,” the source shared.

In May, Lori and Mossimo pleaded guilty to multiple counts of wire and mail fraud. Prosecutors accused the pair of fraudulently securing their daughters’ admissions to the private university by claiming they were recruits for USC’s crew team.

During last Friday’s sentencing hearing, Lori told the judge, “I thought I was acting out of love for my children but in reality it only underlined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments. More broadly and more importantly, I now understand that my decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society generally and the higher education system more specifically.”