Saif Ali Khan to pen an autobiography, to be out on stands in 2021

Bollywood actor and chhote nawab, Saif Ali Khan is all set to write his autobiography. Sounds exciting, right? So, all those who are keen to know the actor and his royal life will be getting an inside view of it in the book.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote: NEWS… #SaifAliKhan to pen autobiography… The actor will open up about family, home, his successes and failures, his influences and inspirations and, of course, films… #HarperCollinsIndia will publish the autobiography… Will be out in 2021.

Saif Ali Khan’s autobiography will hit the stands in 2021

On the work front, Saif was last seen in ‘Dil Bechara’ as Abhimanyu Veer in a special role. He has movie such as Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Bhoot Police in the pipeline.

Saif married Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012. The couple got blessed with a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016 and recently they announced that second addition to the family is expected.