‘Sushant Singh Rajput was poisoned before death; autopsy delayed deliberately’

With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) digging out facts in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, new developments are coming to fore every day.

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who has been regularly tweeting on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, took to Twitter recently alleged that the late actor was poisoned before his death.

Swamy tweeted: Now the diabolical mentality of the killers and their reach is being slowly revealed: autopsy was deliberately forcibly delayed so that the poisons in SSR’s stomach dissolves beyond recognition by the digestive fluids in the stomach. Time to nail those who are responsible.

He also questioned film producer and self-proclaimed friend of Sushant, Sandip Ssingh.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the case in full swing. The SIT of CBI has already recreated the crime scene in the presence of Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and house help Deepesh Sawant – all the three were present when the actor died.

Soon, Rhea Chakraborty can be summoned by the CBI for the interrogation.