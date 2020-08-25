19 high-growth startups at NIC Karachi hold graduation walk

National Incubation Center (NIC) Karachi held a ceremony in which 19 high-growth startups incubated under 2nd and 3rd cohort made the graduation walk.

Over the course of their incubation, these startups took part in various training programs and activities to nurture as businesses besides networking with potential investors and industry experts of both public and private sector.

Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom gracing the event as chief guest applauded the graduating founders for choosing the entrepreneurial path for a better tomorrow.

On this occasion Mr. Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Secretary IT & Telecom and Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi VC NED University signed a MoU under which MOITT can engage requisite resources of NED University (both teachers and students) on different policy initiatives, research studies, industry analysis and group discussions. Whereas NED University will be provided with an opportunity for students and researchers to work on real time industry scenarios/ challenges / case studies etc.

Syed Junaid Imam, CEO Ignite said realizing the need for a robust innovation ecosystem in Pakistan,

Along with a congratulatory note CEO, LMKT, Atif Rais Khan mentioned the achievements of the previous batch of graduating NIC Karachi startups and encouraged the current outgoing batch to aim for similar heights.

Shahjahan Chaudhary, Project Director, NIC Karachi emphasized the importance of collaboration between stakeholders to enable more young entrepreneurs to take on the startup journey. Senior officials of IT Ministry and Ignite also attended the graduation ceremony.