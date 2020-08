Death anniversary of famous Urdu poet Ahmad Faraz is being observed today.

He passed away on this day at the age of seventy-seven in Islamabad. Ahmed Faraz is ranked among the greatest Urdu poets of the current era.

Ahmad Faraz was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz and posthumously the Hilal-e-Pakistan by Government of Pakistan for his contribution to poetry and Urdu literature. His famous poetry books are Jana jana, Pas-e-Andaz-e-Mausam and Na-yaft.