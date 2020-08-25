Court postpones hearing on Nawaz’s plea in Toshakhana case

The process of declaring Nawaz Sharif a fugitive has been postponed in the Tosha Khana reference.

Islamabad Accountability Court Judge Syed Asghar Ali is on leave due to summer vacation. The process of declaring former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a fugitive will be accompanied by a central case.

The hearing in the case of declaring Nawaz Sharif a fugitive and a reference case will be held on September 9.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) had disposed of Nawaz Sharif’s plea against declaring him absconder in Toshakhana case.

During the hearing headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, the court dismissed the petition over Nawaz Sharif’s request of withdrawing it.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Manallah had raised question over Nawaz Sharif’s bail and asked about the status of cases against him. The PML-N spremo’s counsel told that his client’s bail was still applicable.

Nawaz Sharif had challenged his summoning by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Toshakhana reference in IHC, stating that he is not a fugitive and went to abroad for medical treatment after obtaining bail from the court.