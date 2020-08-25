Free medical camp held in rain affected areas

The Hussain Lakhani Trust on Monday held a one-day free medical camp at Yousaf Goth area of Surjani town — one of the several rain affected areas of Karachi.

Senior healthcare professionals and consultants examined a large number of patients. All the patients were also provided with free of cost medicines. Naveed Lakhani , the chairman of the trust, and Dr Saeeda Junaid, organizer of the camp, ensured the implementations of standard operating procedures in connection with Corona pandemic.

Sindh Baitulmal chief Hunaid Lakhani, MPA from the constituency Dr Imran Shah and other notables of the area visited the camp and paid a rich tribute to the trust for the much-needed welfare activity.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveed Lakhani said that serving humanity is the mission of the trust. He added that the trust will continue its welfare activities to facilitate people without any discrimination of caste, creed and colour.