Pakistan records lowest daily death toll from COVID-19

Pakistan has recorded the lowest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as only four perished due to deadly virus amid 93.8 percent recovery ratio of total affected patients of Coronavirus.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday issued the latest statistics of COVID-19 deaths, positive cases and recovered patients across the country.

As many as four people have lost their lives due to COVID during last 24 hours. Out of the total deceased 3 died in hospital and one died out of hospital on August 22. Almost 121 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan out of 1920 ventilators allocated for COVID-19.

During the last 24 hours, 591 people were tested COVID positive where the total active COVID cases in Pakistan were 10,694 as of August 23. However, 24,956 tests were conducted on August 22 across the country as in Sindh a total of 9,311, Punjab 9,019, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 2,959, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 2,849, Balochistan 282, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 291, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 245.

Around 275,836 people had recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with 93.8 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. “There is no patient on ventilators in AJK and Balochistan.”

Since the pandemic broke out a total of 292,765 cases detected so far, including 2,245 in AJK, 12,507 in Balochistan, 2,657 in GB, 15,493 in ICT, 35,720 in KP, 96,178 in Punjab and 127,965 in Sindh.

Since the contagion clutched masses across the country around 6,235 deaths were recorded. In Sindh 2,358 people died where one died out of hospital on 22 August.

In Punjab, 2,188 people perished, while 1,248 in KP, and 2 died in hospital on August 22. However, in ICT, 175 deaths were recorded, in Balochistan 141, in GB 64 with one died in hospital on August 22 whereas the lowest deaths occurred in AJK which were 61.

After tireless strides since the first Coronavirus case reported in the country a total of 2,439,858 tests were conducted so far. Around 735 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities with 1,173 patients admitted across the country.

Meanwhile, the Mansehra district administration on Sunday sealed all hotels in tourist hotspots Shogran, Naran and Kaghan after several COVID-19 cases were reported among staff working at different hotels.

Mansehra Additional Deputy Commissioner Maqbool Hussain said that the district health department had reported 47 Covid-19 cases at private hotels located in these spots.

Following this, it was decided to close down all hotels to curb the spread of the virus, he said. He said 48 hotels, including 22 main businesses and their respective branches, had been sealed at all three tourist spots and the infected patients had been quarantined at the hotels.

He added that arrangements had been made for patients to be quarantined at the hotels by the local health department and officials were in the process of tracing and testing those who had come into contact with the patients.

Hussain did not specify for how long the hotels would remain closed but said that they would not be allowed to open till the situation was brought under control.

Meanwhile, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) on Sunday wrote a letter to the Mansehra deputy commissioner, recommending to impose a ‘smart lockdown’ at five hotels and restaurants in Naran after staff tested positive for COVID-19.