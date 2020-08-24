Sharif family mulls over submitting Nawaz’s new medical reports

The Sharif family has begun consultations with their legal team on whether to submit new medical reports of PML-N leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, it was learnt on Sunday.

The family will forward the medical reports to the court and government only after consultations with their legal team and doctors.

Dr Adnan Khan, personal physician of Nawaz Sharif, said that the former prime minister’s medical reports were submitted eight times to the government and the Lahore High Court (LHC) from December 4, 2019 to June 26 this year.

In a tweet on Sunday, Dr Adnan said, “Nawaz Sharif was undergoing treatment in London due to ill health.” He said, “Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports and summaries duly notarized and attested were submitted as directed by and to Government of Punjab and Honourable LHC dated as follows: 01 DEC 2019, 04 DEC 2019, 13 JAN 2020, 30 JAN 2020, 12 FEB 2020, 18 MAR 2020, 28 APR 2020 and 26 JUN 2020.”

It is pertinent to note that The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on 29 October 2019 suspended the sentence of former premier Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds for eight weeks in the Al Azizia case filed by the NAB.

Nawaz Sharif left for London on Tuesday, 20 days after he was released on bail from a seven-year sentence for corruption.

On 20 November, 2019, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif accompanied with his brother Shehbaz Sharif and his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan reached the UK capital, London via air ambulance for treatment on an eight-week bail.

Before that, on October 26 Nawaz last procured bail on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court.

It may be mentioned here that on Saturday the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed for hearing on September 1 an appeal against the sentencing of Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference. A two-judge IHC bench will hear the appeal.

At the same time, NAB’s appeals against Nawaz Sharif’s extension of sentence and his acquittal in the Flagship reference have also been fixed for hearing on the same day.