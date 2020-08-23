Overcoming price hike top priority of government: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday reiterated that overcoming price hike is the top priority of the government because it wants to provide relief to the masses.

“We came to power in difficult times but did not lose heart. There are challenges but we will go to the people by solving all the problems,” he said in a statement issued here. He said that things are being improved and there is nothing to worry about. He asserted that Punjab is being transformed and a series of good news has started coming for the public.

The CM expressed the commitment that development of Punjab is his mission. He maintained that negative politics is the style of those having a negative approach. On the other side, we think positively and give attention to doing positive work for the masses, he added. The CM stated the culture of merit is being promoted in Punjab and decisions are being made transparently. Merit and transparency are our hallmarks, he added. The people are fed up with the usual impassiveness of conservative leaders of traditional political parties. Only the PTI government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, can bring change in circumstance, the CM concluded.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a special meeting of the apex committee at his office here on Saturday to review security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram. He directed that implementation of corona SOPs be ensured for congregations and processions and added that foolproof security arrangements will be made for masajid, imam bargahs and worship places. Implementation of code of conduct be ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram and observation of corona SOPs be ensured as well, he said. We will soon overcome corona but precaution is very much necessary, he continued. The restriction of face masks during congregations be ensured as any violation could cause re-spread of the virus, he said.

The CM directed to remove encroachments on the routes of processions along with the implementation of rule of law in the province in the month of Muharram-ul-Haram. He said that every possible step will be taken for the promotion of religious harmony and eradication of sectarianism. He directed that action will be taken against the elements involved in spreading sectarianism through social media. The services of Pakistan Army will also be obtained for ensuring law & order in Muharram-ul-Haram. The meeting was briefed by health, home departments and experts.

Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan, GOC 10 Division Maj. Gen. Aniq ur Rahman, DG Rangers Maj. Gen. Amir Majeed and other military officials attended the meeting. Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), IG Police, secretaries of specialized healthcare, information and higher education departments, Prof. Mian Muhammad Awais, Prof. Dr Saira Afzal and others also attended the meeting.