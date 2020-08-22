Negative test report mandatory for Zakirs, Punjab Govt issues SOPs for Muharram

The Punjab government has issued SOPs with reference to Muharram-ul-Haram. It has been made mandatory for mourners to wear masks in Majalis and processions.

Only Zakirs with negative test reports will be allowed to speak in the Majlis.

According to the notification, implementation of Corona SOPs has been made mandatory for the participants of rallies and processions. Participants must have a sanitizer at all times.

The halls of the Majalis should not have more than 50% attendance. The duration of the Majalis should be limited to one hour. The timing of the Zul Jinnah’s procession should be fixed as per the instructions of the concerned district administration.

The participation of children, the elderly and people suffering from chronic diseases has been prohibited in the majalis.

Other preventive measures included ensuring proper handwashing, wearing masks, respiratory etiquettes, social distancing, avoiding physical contact, cleanliness and disinfection, self-protection and taking care of others etc.