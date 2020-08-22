16-year-old girl gang-raped by 30 men in Israel

Police in Israel has arrested two of the 30 people who allegedly gang-raped a teenage girl.

The Israeli newspaper quoted local news channels as saying that a few days ago, a 16-year-old girl had lodged a gang-rape complaint with the Ashkelon city police.

The young girl told police that a month ago she and her boyfriend and with other friends went on holiday to Eilat city.

She was allegedly then taken to a hotel room and repeatedly raped — while some of the men shot footage on their cellphones. Police said the teenager’s friend tried to help to no avail.

The report said that the suspects told the police that although it was true that 30 people had sex with a teenage girl, it was wrong that she was gang-raped.

According to the report, the police arrested the two accused on charges of rape and took them into their custody and started a massive investigation into the matter.

Israel is one of the countries in the world with the highest incidence of ‘gang rape’ of school-going girls or girls their age.

In Israel, 9 out of 10 rape and sexual exploitation cases are closed without prosecution.