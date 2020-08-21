Pakistan sanctions 88 individuals associated with terrorist groups

In a major step against terrorism, Pakistan on Friday slapped sanctions on more than 88 individuals allegedly associated with different terrorist groups, including Daish, al-Qaida and Taliban, a private TV channel reported.

According to reports, the government has also seized the bank accounts and properties of the individuals in the country. They have also been banned from travelling aboard.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 88 individuals were included in the terrorists’ list issued by the United Nations a few days back. In a statement, the Foreign Office had said, “The sanctions are being implemented by Pakistan in compliance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and we hope that other countries will also follow the suit.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to review the political and economic situation of the country and progress of the legislation related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan, the TV channel reported. The meeting was attended by senior leaders of the ruling party and cabinet members to hold consultations over the current political and economic situation of the country.

The prime minister was apprised about the progress of FATF-related legislations. Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan gave a briefing to the prime minister regarding the government and opposition’s dialogues for passing the regulations. The prime minister said that the federal government considers completing the FATF-related legislation as its national duty. “On the other hand, the opposition tried to get NRO from it,” he lamented. He criticised that those rejected by the nation are now busy in hiding their corruption. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government faced difficulties and challenges during its two years in power. He said that the federal government has put its focus on revival of the national economy.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the country’s development is linked with promotion of science and technology, and directed for early finalization of the science and technology related projects.

The prime minister chaired a meeting on new projects of Ministry of Science and Technology here at PM Office. The meeting was attended by Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood, secretary finance, chairman of the Federal Bureau of Revenue and other senior officials.

The minister for science and technology briefed the prime minister about the key projects, achievements and future plans launched during the last two years for promotion of this sector. the prime minister was briefed on the progress on the proposed University for Engineering and Emerging Technology to be set up at the PM House. The briefing also focused on the project of clean water supply and provision of relevant jobs to youth and women across the country.

The meeting approved the launch of STEM project in collaboration with universities to promote science and technology, engineering and mathematics at 400 higher secondary schools. In first phase, special laboratories for modern science, technology, engineering and mathematics will be set up at 40 schools. Around 100,000 children in 400 schools will have access to education and training in modern sciences. Fawad Chaudhry also presented a roadmap for increasing manufacture of medical equipment and boost its exports.

The prime minister was apprised about a detailed plan to modernize the agriculture sector and enhance its production through use of modern technology. Prime Minister Imran Khan lauding the proposed scientific projects for agriculture sector to boost the country’s exports, stressed utilizing the potential of youth while carrying out the projects.