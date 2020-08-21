Barrister Ambreen Qureshi denounces baseless smear campaign against Ali Zafar

Recently, the Aurat March team penned a letter to the president and prime minister of Pakistan to reconsider the Pride of Performance Ali Zafar has been rewarded. The award stands for an individual who has significantly contributed to the field of arts, literature and science in society.

Ali Zafar has, especially during coronavirus, contributed significantly to helping families, minorities and marginalised communities. The singer and composer has also raised awareness about artists and making a difference in Pakistan, with the help of his foundation, the Ali Zafar Foundation. The letter, which is not only posing to tarnish his reputation but also requesting his accolade to be revised on the grounds of a pending court case, has been debased.

Barrister Ambreen Qureshi has Tweeted a statement, proving that in fact there is no court case against Zafar.

The ‘Teefa in Trouble’ star has been acquitted as innocent and cleared of all charges. Therefore, there are no pending cases against him and the letter which states ‘false narratives’ will be handled with accordingly, under the Electronic Crimes Act, which emphasises that any falsehoods or misinterpreted stories will receive the appropriate penalty.

Qureshi also further broached the topic by addressing the concerns that the letter and smear campaign against Ali Zafar were defamatory and irresponsible, requesting media outlets to take into consideration the seriousness of the matter. With no court cases against Zafar, there is no basis to insult such a grand achievement such as the ‘Pride of Performance’ bestowed by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The letter read,

“It is most unfortunate that organisations fighting for women’s rights usurping others’ rights and indulging in defamation and smear campaigns.

There is NO case in court against Ali Zafar.

Facts are as follows:

The complaint of sexual harassment filed by Ms Shafi was dismissed by the Punjab

Ombudsman followed by the Governor Punjab and eventually by the Lahore High Court. The Supreme Court has not yet granted leave to file an appeal against the judgement of the honourable Lahore High Court.

The so-called defamation case by Ms Shafi has also been stayed by the court till the decision of Ali Zafar’s case defamation case of 100 crores against her is decided. Therefore, there is no question of any pending cases against him. The organisation that itself advocates international rule of justice “Innocent till proven guilty” is misrepresenting facts of the case in its letter to the president of Pakistan.

The cases that are pending are by Mr. Ali Zafar against Ms Meesha Shafi, that of both civil and criminal in nature. They include the cases filed in the FIA cybercrime against those who were/are a part of the smear campaign against Mr. Zafar. An investigation regarding the same is pending in the FIA cybercrime under electronic crimes act which states that “anyone who intentionally and publicly displays any information through any information system, which is false and intimidates or harms the reputation or privacy of a natural person, shall be punished with imprisonment For a time which may extend to 3 years or with fine which may extend to Rs.1 million or both.”

The statement by the organisation falls under the same as it resonates the same narrative as damaging Mr Zafar’s reputation especially during noteworthy achievements in his life like the recent “Pride of Performance Award” by the government of Pakistan, along with stating falsehoods of “pending cases”.

For the collection of memory, it is pertinent to mention that the honourable court had also fined Miss Shafi for non-appearance in the case against her. Her appearance for her cross-examination in the court of justice is impatiently or rather patiently awaited after all the nine eyewitnesses testified against her in favour of Mr. Zafar.

We urge the media and anyone reading such irresponsibly statements to not fall prey to any such deception and defamatory narratives without checking facts.

Thank you.

Legal counsel, Ali Zafar”