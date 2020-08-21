The way we treat animals is a reflection of our own humanity: Ahad Raza Mir

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir has said that the way we treat animals is a reflection of our own humanity. The Ehd-e-Wafa actor turned to Instagram and shared lovely short videos wherein he could be seen playing with a puppy and wrote, “Love animals. The way we treat them is a reflection of our own humanity.”

He went on to say, “Treat others as you would want to be treated. I believe that should apply to all the living things on earth.”

He went on to say, ‘Treat others as you would want to be treated’

“Take care of yourselves, each other, and all the animals that share the planet with us. Whats the most human thing about us? I think its love and generosity, and we express it in so many different ways. So whatever your way is, spread it.”

Before signing off, Ahad said, “Remember that a good deed done to an animal is as good a deed done to a human being.”

Ahad’s post was well received by thousands of his Insta followers.

On the work front, Ahad Raza Mir was last seen in drama series Ehd-e-Wafa.