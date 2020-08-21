Sindh Rangers at the forefront of serving the citizens in bad weather

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) personnel present in the affected areas to assist the civil administration. Rangers are working with the traffic police to restore traffic flow. Young Rangers engaged in rescue work with rescue agencies.

Traffic has been severely affected due to the accumulation of water on roads after heavy rain in Karachi, Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) troops reached the affected areas.

There are severe traffic jams in different areas of Karachi including Do Talwar, Teen Talwar, Bahadurabad, Shahra-e-Faisal, Jamia Cloth Market, Star Gate, Shaheen Complex and Regent Plaza.

Due to inclement weather and rains, the public is urged to call the Rangers Helpline 1101, the nearest check post or Rangers Helper on Whatsapp number 03479001111 or SMS for immediate help.

In addition, those who are stranded in their homes and need help should contact the Rangers Helpline for immediate assistance. The Rangers will come to their aid immediately.