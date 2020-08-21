Govt issues SOPs in Punajb for Ashura processions, majalis

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department (P&SHD) said on Friday it has issued the Standard Operating Procedures aimed to curtail the spread of COVID-19 during the Muharram gatherings and processions.

Medical experts and authorities have voiced apprehensions against a second wave of the coronavirus as the government reopened businesses and various sectors after a decline in cases.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman had announced a day earlier that Muharram will begin from August 21 and Yaum-e-Ashur will most likely fall on August 30.

“Activities involving gathering of people during Moharram like Majalis, rallies, Zuljinnah& Alam processions, etc., are prone to close contact, surface sharing and environmental contamination with COVID-19 infection.

Thus, abiding by preventive measures and strict compliance of SOPs is very important during all events regarding Moharram Majalis & processions,” the official notification read.