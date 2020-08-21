Pakistan shortlist 17-player for T20 matches against England

Pakistan have announced a 17-man shortlist for the three-match T20I series against England. The two sides will play three T20Is at Old Trafford in Manchester from August 28 to September 1.

With a 29-man squad already in England, Pakistan have selected 17 players to stay back for the T20I series.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, and Wahab Riaz.

Pakistan have been playing intra-squad warm-up fixtures, with Sohail Khan in particular making use of the matches to push his case for selection come the first Test on 5 August. He claimed 5/50, including the wickets of Abid Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed, in the first match, before taking 5/37 in a low-scoring second game as he removed the top three of Shan Masood, Abid Ali and captain Azhar Ali all for single figures.