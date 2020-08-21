FM Qureshi meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Hainan

HAINAN: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Hainan province of China on Friday.

They discussed bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest.

Qureshi, who is accompanied on the two-day official visit by senior officials, led the Pakistani delegation in the strategic dialogue while the Chinese side was led by State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The foreign minister was welcomed by senior Chinese officials and Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque at Sanya airport.

During the dialogue, FM Qureshi will lead the Pakistan side while the Chinese side will be led by China s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. During the dialogue, both sides will, inter alia, discuss cooperation on COVID-19, bilateral relations, and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sources had earlier revealed that dates are being finalized for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan.

It is expected that the Chinese president will make announcements for further investment plans for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and he is also likely to address the parliament during his visit.

FM Qureshi revealed that before the trip, he held detailed discussions with PM Imran and Gen Bajwa. He said that people from the foreign office and those representing the GHQ were also accompanying him on the trip.