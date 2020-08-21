ANF Force Commanders conference held at headquarters ANF

Anti Narcotics Force Commanders Conference was held at Headquarters ANF Rawalpindi on Friday in the chairmanship of Director General ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI (M). The conference was attended by Commanders of all Regional Directorates and Senior Staff Officers of ANF.

DG ANF appreciated the performance of ANF especially focused campaigns against drug sellers affecting our youth and students in educational institutions. DG ANF also highlighted the magnitude and importance of operations and the emerging trends of the use of synthetic drugs, underlining it as a grave threat requiring special measures.

During the conference, Fateha was offered for ANF personals who recently embraced shahadat in the operations in Mashkel area of Balochistan and village Manga, Tehsil Murree. DG ANF emphasized that, ANF will not be afraid of the cowardly actions of drug traffickers/smugglers; ANF war against drugs will continue with full determination and courage.

DG ANF praised the performance of ANF intelligence and Force Commander Regional Directorate ANF North on the arrest of accused Faizan, who opened fire on the ANF team in Manga operation, as a result, an ANF soldier Naik Muhammad Akbar embraced shahadat. On the intelligence information of ANF the accused was arrested from Muzafarabad (Azad Kashmir) by Police along with heavy quantity of drugs and weapons.

DG ANF also directed to accelerate the ongoing countrywide counternarcotics operations, with a continued special focus on apprehension of elements involved in drug smuggling to the students of academic institutions and hostels. He also directed to take measures for apprehension of absconders and proclaimed offenders. DG ANF reviewed the progress of counternarcotics operations and stressed on proactive and innovative steps for curbing drug trafficking and apprehension of drug supply sources.

Moreover, matters pertaining to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were widely discussed, while futuristic goals were also set-forth, paying special concentration on new initiatives and capacity building plans during the conference.