Iran detains UAE ship amid row on territorial waters

Iran on Thursday has detained a ship belonging to the UAE after signs of warming ties among the two countries gave way to fresh row, with both sides accusing each other of violating their territorial waters.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it had summoned the UAE envoy in Tehran after the Emirati coast guards opened fire at Iranian fishermen in the Gulf, killing two.

In a statement, the ministry said it had expressed strong opposition over the incident and communicated its protest to the envoy on Tuesday, a day after the incident took place.

Iranian officials claim that the Emirati coast guards had detained the Iranian fishermen and seized one of the vessels.

Tehran has asked the UAE to at once release the seized boat and fishermen. It also demanded the bodies of the two slain fishermen and compensation.

Reports in the Emirati media said the Iranian vessels had “illegally entered” UAE territorial waters near Sir Bu Nair Island in the Persian Gulf.