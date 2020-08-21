Foreign Minister’s Message for “International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism”

On the occasion of the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, I express my solidarity with the victims of terrorism and their families.

For the last two decades, the people of Pakistan have suffered the most from terrorism. We have lost more than 70,000 lives and suffered economic loss of over $120 Billion. Thousands of valiant soldiers and law enforcement officials have laid down their lives in defending the motherland.

I would like to thank and honour Pakistani citizens and families of martyrs of our law enforcement agencies and armed forces who have rendered immense sacrifices for the freedom, safety and security of Pakistan and its people. The government and people of Pakistan will never forget their sacrifice.

Despite these losses, our resolve to fight terrorism remains unwavering. In the face of every tragedy, the resilient Pakistani nation has shown that the values of enlightenment, compassion and empathy that bind us together are much stronger than the forces of intolerance, hatred, and violence that aim to divide.

As we commemorate this day, we must also remember and venerate the victims of the worst form of state terrorism perpetrated by India against innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Since 1990, India’s occupation army has martyred over 100,000 Kashmiris, widowed 22,000 women, orphaned 108,000 children and raped more than 11,000 women. India’s state terrorism has intensified since 5 August 2019 military siege of 8 million Kashmiris in the Valley, with the imprisonment of political leaders; the abduction and torture of 13,000 Kashmiri youth; brutal force against peaceful protestors; collective punishments and extra-judicial killings.

The international community should seek to prosecute the Indian civil and military personnel involved in the state terrorism and serious crimes against humanity.

On its part, the Government of Pakistan stands with the International community to eliminate the menace of terrorism. We reiterate our commitment to take joint actions to extend all support to those who have been the victims of terrorism. Let us commit to showing them that they are not alone, and that the international community stands in solidarity with them, wherever they may be.